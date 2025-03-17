Russia demands ‘ironclad security guarantees’ in peace talks with Ukraine

Russia is seeking firm guarantees in any peace agreement regarding Ukraine, specifically that NATO will exclude Kyiv from membership and that Ukraine will remain neutral, as stated by a Russian deputy foreign minister.

The statement came amid efforts by US President Donald Trump to gain Russian President Vladimir Putin's backing for a 30-day ceasefire proposal. Trump is expected to discuss the matter with Putin this week.

Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko emphasized in an interview that any long-lasting peace treaty must align with Moscow's demands, including the neutral status of Ukraine and NATO's refusal to accept it into the alliance. Grushko reiterated Russia's opposition to the deployment of NATO observers to Ukraine, a stance supported by the Kremlin.

"We will demand that ironclad security guarantees become part of this agreement. Part of these guarantees should be the neutral status of Ukraine, the refusal of NATO countries to accept it into the alliance,” said Grushko as reported by the Russian media.

"It does not matter under what label NATO contingents were to be deployed on Ukrainian territory: be it the European Union, NATO, or in a national capacity. If they appear there, it means that they are deployed in the conflict zone with all the consequences for these contingents as parties to the conflict,” said Grushko.

"We can talk about unarmed observers, a civilian mission that would monitor the implementation of individual aspects of this agreement, or guarantee mechanisms," Grushko said. "In the meantime, it's just hot air."

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron remarked that the decision to station peacekeeping troops in Ukraine should be made by Kyiv, not Moscow.

This comes as Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed support for a ceasefire but raised concerns over its execution, suggesting a direct conversation with Trump. Putin acknowledged the importance of halting hostilities but emphasized that any truce must lead to long-term peace and address the conflict's root causes.

Trump, addressing the press, warned Russia of severe consequences if it rejected the ceasefire deal. He confirmed that US negotiators would travel to Russia for discussions, with his special envoy, Steve Witkoff, set to visit Moscow. Despite differences, Putin expressed gratitude for Trump's diplomatic efforts, noting the need for further discussions with American counterparts.