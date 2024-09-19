Qatar Airways bans passengers from carrying pagers, walkie-talkies while boarding flights from Lebanon

Quatar Airways has prohibited all passengers from carrying pagers and walkie-talkies on its flights while boarding flights from Lebanon. The action follows after walkie-talkies, handheld radios along with pagers exploded in three areas of Lebanon killing 32 and injuring over 450 people.

“Following the directive received from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation of the Republic of Lebanon, all passengers flying from Beirut Rafic Harirl International Airport (BEY) are prohibited from carrying pagers and walkie-talkies on board flights. The ban applies to both checked and carry-on luggage, as well as cargo, and will be enforced until further notice,” Qatar Airways said in a post on X (formally Twitter).

Nearly 3,000 people, including many of the militant group’s fighters and Iran’s envoy to Beirut were also injured in the device blasts.

Lebanese officials alleged that Israel tampered with pagers imported to the country.

According to a report in the New York Times, around 1 to 2 ounces of explosive material was implanted next to the battery in each pager. It is being claimed that a switch was also embedded in the devices, which was triggered remotely to detonate the explosives.

Gold Apollo, a Taiwanese company accused of manufacturing the compromised pagers, denied responsibility, saying the devices were produced under license by a firm based in Budapest, Hungary.

Meanwhile, Israeli defense minister Yoav Gallant has declared the beginning of a “new phase” of war as army turns attention to northern front with Lebanon, Reuters reported.

Speaking to Israeli troops, Gallant said, “We are at the start of a new phase in the war — it requires courage, determination and perseverance.” He made no mention of the explosions of electronic devices but praised the work of Israel’s army and security agencies.

White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby denied the any US involvement in the device blasts and declined to comment further on the matter. Kirby said the White House will continue its efforts to prevent the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah from broadening and thinks that diplomacy is the best path for doing so.