As the specter of war looms over the Middle East, China has issued a stark warning to the United States: stay out of Iran. With US President Donald Trump signaling a possible military response following Israel's recent strikes, Beijing is doubling down on its opposition to any American intervention, calling it a breach of Iran’s sovereignty.

"China opposes any act that... infringes upon the sovereignty, security and territorial integrity of other countries, and opposes the use or threat of use of force in international relations," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told reporters during a press briefing.

The warning comes just days after Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed deep concern over Israel’s escalating military actions against Iran. Speaking during a summit with Central Asian leaders in Kazakhstan, Xi urged an “urgent de-escalation.”

"All parties should work to de-escalate the conflict as soon as possible and prevent the situation from worsening further," Xi was quoted as saying by state broadcaster CCTV.

Beijing’s position is bolstered by its longstanding ties with Tehran. China has ramped up military and economic cooperation with Iran in recent years, including joint naval drills, even as it cultivates stronger relationships with rivals like Saudi Arabia. It has consistently opposed US sanctions on Iran and criticized Washington’s 2018 withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal.

Despite officially omitting Iranian oil imports from customs data since 2022, China remains Iran’s biggest energy buyer. This year, the US sanctioned several Chinese firms for allegedly facilitating Iranian oil trade. Additionally, CNN reported that Chinese-made chemicals crucial for missile fuel production have recently reached Iran.

China’s latest remarks follow Trump’s ambiguous stance on military action. “May or may not,” he said, when asked about ordering strikes on Iran. “I’ve run out of patience,” Trump added, urging Iran to retreat from the escalating conflict.

The US has been a steadfast ally of Israel for decades, and that support has only deepened since the Gaza war erupted in October 2023.