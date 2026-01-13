'This is regime change from outside': After US, Finland signals support for Iran protesters

Finland's foreign minister Elina Valtonen on Tuesday said Helsinki would summon Iran's ambassador and work with the European Union to explore measures to support Iranian protesters.

Tehran has been facing massive protests for the last two weeks, and some policy analysts suggest that the country may be heading towards regime change.

"Iran's regime has shut down the internet to be able to kill and oppress in silence. This will not be tolerated," Valtonen wrote on X. "We stand with the people of Iran—women and men alike. I will summon the Iranian ambassador this morning. Together with the EU, Finland is exploring measures to help restore freedom to the Iranian people."

— Kanwal Sibal (@KanwalSibal) January 13, 2026

Reacting to Valtonen's statement, former foreign secretary Kanwal Sibal cautioned against what he described as external attempts to influence political outcomes in Iran. "This is backing regime change from the outside. If the regime change has to occur let the Iranians do it without interference by western powers. These external urges for regime change end very badly as experience shows," Sibal wrote.

"As for number of casualties , however deplorable they are, some comparison with casualties elsewhere in the region would be instructive. This is not justify anything, just to point out hypocrisy and double standards."

As the unrest continues, the Iranian leadership is also facing threats from the United States. US President Donald Trump has repeatedly voiced support for the protest movement and has, at times, floated the idea of regime change in Tehran, a long-standing adversary of Washington.

"Iran is looking at FREEDOM, perhaps like never before," Trump posted to social media on Saturday. "The USA stands ready to help!!!"

US officials told CNN that the president is weighing a series of potential military options in Iran, although no final decision has been taken on how American intervention, if any, would take shape. "There seem to be some people killed that aren't supposed to be killed," Trump told reporters on Sunday evening aboard Air Force One. "These are violent, if you call them leaders. I don't know if their leaders are just they rule through violence, but we’re looking at it very seriously."

"The military is looking at it, and we're looking at some very strong options. We'll make it determination,” Trump said.