‘Thoughtful about our hiring approach’ : Walmart halts H-1B job offers after trump's $100,000 visa fee

Walmart Inc., the largest private employer in the U.S., has paused hiring H-1B visa holders following a new executive order by President Donald Trump that imposes a steep $100,000 fee on each new H-1B filing. The move affects corporate-level roles and reflects growing uncertainty for companies dependent on global talent.

“Walmart is committed to hiring and investing in the best talent to serve our customers, while remaining thoughtful about our H-1B hiring approach,” a company spokesperson told Bloomberg.

The decision comes amid broader concerns in the tech and retail sectors, where H-1B visa holders—especially from India and China—form a significant portion of the skilled workforce. In recent years, Indian professionals received over 70% of all H-1B visas, while Chinese workers received about 12%.

Trump defended the order as a necessary step to reform what he calls an “abused” visa program. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, present at the signing, stated, “The company needs to decide — is the person valuable enough to have a $100,000-a-year payment to the government, or should they hire an American instead?”

The policy is already reshaping corporate hiring strategies. Walmart, which employs about 2,390 H-1B workers—more than any other U.S. retailer—still hires far fewer than tech firms. Amazon alone secured over 10,000 H-1B approvals in the first half of 2025, with Microsoft, Meta, Apple, and Google each crossing the 4,000 mark.

Business leaders and economists warn the sharp increase in fees could deter foreign talent and hurt U.S. competitiveness in the long run. Several smaller companies have already started pulling back on H-1B recruitment in response to the policy shift.