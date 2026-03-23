Toilet paper crisis hits Japan amid Iran war: Govt urges calm, warns against panic-buying

Concerns over a fresh wave of panic buying are emerging in Japan, with the government stepping in to reassure citizens after early signs of toilet paper hoarding linked to fears around the Middle East conflict.

According to a Bloomberg report, Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry has urged people not to rush into bulk purchases, even as social media posts suggest some shoppers have already begun stockpiling daily essentials.

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“The nearby drugstore was sold out of toilet paper! It seems like everyone’s stockpiling it,” one user wrote on X, reflecting growing anxiety among consumers.

A familiar pattern returns

Japan has seen similar episodes before. Panic buying of toilet paper first surfaced during the 1973 oil shock, and reappeared during the 2011 earthquake and the COVID-19 pandemic. Each time, supply chains remained largely intact, but public perception triggered shortages at retail shelves.

Recalling the hoarding situation dring the pandemic, one user wrote, "During the COVID-19 toilet paper shortage, it was all fine while people on Twitter were saying, "It's just a rumor, man," but then two or three days later, when it got reported on TV, it vanished from the shelves, and lines started forming before stores even opened. In other words, the cause is the group that doesn't see these tweets and the TV stirring them up."

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Concerns over logistics and packaging have also surfaced.

“No matter how much toilet paper you can make, if you can't make the plastic wrap to package it, it's impossible. Logistics will grind to a halt too. You should stock up. Japan is a disaster-prone country to begin with. The government is incompetent, turning it into a man-made disaster nation.”

Authorities are now trying to prevent a repeat.

The ministry said consumers should make purchasing decisions based on accurate information rather than speculation. Retail groups have also echoed the message, urging restraint.

Supply remains stable, says industry

Industry data suggests there is no immediate shortage. The Japan Household Paper Industry Association said about 97% of the country’s toilet paper is produced domestically using recycled materials, with minimal dependence on Middle East supply chains.

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Production has not been directly affected, and manufacturers have the capacity to scale up output if required, the group said.