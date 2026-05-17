Why Premier Energies shares got a 'Buy' after Q4 results | New target price

Nuvama Institutional Equities has assigned a 'Buy' call on Premier Energies shares post 'resilient' fourth quarter (Q4 FY26) results and 'bright' outlook. The domestic brokerage also raised its target price on the stock.

"Q4 revenue/EBITDA at Rs 2,200 crore/670 crore grew 38 per cent/28 per cent YoY on 17 per cent YoY (year-on-year) module realisation and (+59 per cent YoY) cell output; EBITDA margin at 30 per cent," Nuvama said.

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Nuvama highlighted that Premier Energies' 5.6GW module capacity is expected to start ramping up from Jul-26, while its 4.8GW and 2.2GW cell capacities are slated to come onstream by Jun-Sep-26. The brokerage also noted the company's strong order book position of 9.4GW, valued at nearly Rs 14,000 crore.

The brokerage further said the implementation of ALMM-II is likely to support demand from the rooftop and commercial & industrial (C&I) segments under the domestic content requirement (DCR) framework. It added that utility-scale demand is expected to emerge from FY29 onwards, with the DCR mix likely to improve on a sequential (quarter-on-quarter) basis.

On the expansion front, the brokerage noted that Premier Energies has guided for FY27 capex at Rs 5,100 crore, while FY26–28 estimated capex stands at Rs 12,000 crore.

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It added that net debt increased 2.7 times QoQ amid the ongoing high capex cycle. However, the company aims to maintain debt-to-equity (D/E) below 1x and debt-to-EBITDA below 1.5x.

Nuvama further stated that the company expects a battery energy storage system (BESS) policy in the next 3–4 months. It also mentioned that inverter plans remain active and a partner tie-up is in progress.

"Strong OCF, internal accruals shall fund capex; balance sheet healthy. Trades at 21x FY28E EPS. 'BUY'; TP: Rs 1,190 (from Rs 1,082)," the brokerage stated.

Meanwhile, Premier Energies shares edged up 0.14 per cent to close at Rs 979 on Friday.