Trump makes $82 million in bond purchases since August, including investments in policy-linked sectors

U.S. President Donald Trump purchased at least $82 million worth of corporate and municipal bonds between late August and early October, according to financial disclosures made public on Saturday, Reuters reported.

The filings, released by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics, indicate that the transactions were part of a broader investment strategy in sectors that have benefited from the Trump administration’s policies, including financial deregulation and technology expansion.

The disclosures show that Trump carried out more than 175 financial purchases between August 28 and October 2. Filed under the Ethics in Government Act of 1978, the documents do not specify exact transaction amounts but list ranges, suggesting that the maximum total value of bond purchases could exceed $337 million.

Most of the reported assets consist of bonds issued by municipalities, states, counties, school districts, and other public agencies, while corporate bond acquisitions included investments in leading tech, finance, and retail companies.

Among the corporate bonds acquired were offerings from Broadcom, Qualcomm, Meta Platforms, Home Depot, CVS Health, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and JPMorgan Chase. The purchases mark one of Trump’s largest reported investment cycles since returning to office.

The filings also revealed that Trump acquired Intel bonds shortly after the U.S. government — under his direction — acquired a stake in the chipmaker. The timing has raised renewed scrutiny of potential overlap between federal investment decisions and the president’s private portfolio.

On Friday, Trump called on the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate JPMorgan over its past ties to financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The bank has previously stated it regrets its association with Epstein and denies having assisted him in any criminal acts.

The White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the bond purchases. Officials have maintained that Trump’s investments are managed by a third-party financial institution, without any direct involvement from the president or his family.

Trump, who built his fortune in real estate, has previously said his business empire is held in a trust overseen by his children. Earlier disclosures from August showed that he had purchased over $100 million in bonds since returning to the presidency in January 2025.

Trump’s June annual financial disclosure revealed that he earned over $600 million in 2024 from cryptocurrency holdings, golf properties, licensing deals, and other ventures, bringing his total reported assets to at least $1.6 billion, according to Reuters calculations.