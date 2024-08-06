UK asylum rules hit pause on Sheikh Hasina's plans, to stay back in India for more days

As her plan to seek asylum in the UK has hit a brief pause, ousted former PM of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina will be staying back in India for some more days.

Hasina's 15-year-old regime came to an end after massive and violent protests over the nation's infamous quota system went out of hand. She landed at the Hindon Air Base near Delhi on Monday evening. According to reports, Hasina was expected to apply for asylum in the UK since her sister, Sheikh Rehana, is a citizen of the United Kingdom.

UK asylum regulations may present a significant obstacle for Sheikh Hasina, the leader of the Awami League. Under current UK immigration policies, individuals cannot travel to the UK solely to seek asylum or temporary refuge.

The UK government emphasised its commitment to providing protection for those in need, yet stresses that "those who need international protection should claim asylum in the first safe country they reach – that is the fastest route to safety."

As of Tuesday, Sheikh Hasina is residing in a secure location near the Hindon airbase in India. Earlier today, a Bangladesh Air Force C-130J aircraft, which facilitated her travel to India, has since returned to Dhaka. Sources indicate that the Indian authorities provided comprehensive support to the aircraft crew during its 16-hour layover.

In a related development, Sajeeb Wazed Joy, Hasina’s son and former advisor, stated that his mother has effectively concluded her political career in Bangladesh. "She has not done anything wrong; she provided the best government in the country," Joy remarked in an interview with India Today TV. "Now, she will spend time with her grandchildren."

Meanwhile, Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin dissolved the Parliament formed after the January 7 national election.

"The decision to dissolve the parliament was taken following the president's discussions with chiefs of three staffs of armed forces, leaders of different political parties, representatives of civil society, and leaders of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement," said Bangabhaban, the official residence of Bangladesh President.

Hours after Hasina left the troubled country, Bangladesh's army chief announced that an interim government would be formed. While the details of the composition of the government are yet to come out, a student body has announced that Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus will be the chief adviser to the interim government.