Days after his capture from the presidential palace in Caracas, the overthrown Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro pleaded not guilty on Monday to multiple charges. He was captured along with his wife, Cilia Flores, by the US forces on Saturday and brought to New York City, where he is facing criminal charges.

On Monday, an emergency order was passed in Venezuela, calling for police to detain anybody supporting the US raid.

US-Venezuela tensions: Here are the top points to know