'We call on Iran to cease immediately...': 20+ nations issue joint statement over Hormuz disruption

A broad coalition of more than 20 countries has condemned what it called the effective shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz, warning that disruption to one of the world’s most critical energy corridors could have global repercussions.

In a joint statement issued on March 21, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Japan, Canada, the Republic of Korea, New Zealand, Denmark, Latvia, Slovenia, Estonia, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Czechia, Romania, Bahrain, Lithuania and Australia criticised recent attacks on commercial vessels and civilian energy infrastructure in the Gulf, while signalling readiness to act to restore safe passage.

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"We condemn in the strongest terms recent attacks by Iran on unarmed commercial vessels in the Gulf, attacks on civilian infrastructure including oil and gas installations, and the de facto closure of the Strait of Hormuz by Iranian forces," the statement said.

The signatories expressed concern over the escalating situation and called on Iran to halt threats to maritime traffic, including the laying of mines and the use of drones and missile strikes targeting shipping routes.

Call for compliance with international law

The countries urged adherence to global legal frameworks governing maritime security and navigation.

"Consistent with UNSC Resolution 2817, we emphasise that such interference with international shipping and the disruption of global energy supply chains constitute a threat to international peace and security. In this regard, we call for an immediate comprehensive moratorium on attacks on civilian infrastructure, including oil and gas installations," the statement read.

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They reiterated that freedom of navigation is a core principle of international law.

"Freedom of navigation is a fundamental principle of international law, including under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. The effects of Iran's actions will be felt by people in all parts of the world, especially the most vulnerable," the statement stated.

The group also indicated willingness to take coordinated steps to maintain the flow of trade and energy.

"We express our readiness to contribute to appropriate efforts to ensure safe passage through the Strait. We welcome the commitment of nations who are engaging in preparatory planning," the statement added.

Energy markets under strain, IEA steps in

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The developments come as global energy markets face increasing pressure due to disruptions in the Gulf.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has already authorised a coordinated release of strategic oil reserves, making 400 million barrels available to stabilise supply.

IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said the move was aimed "to offset the supply lost through the effective closure of the Strait."

Countries also signalled further measures, including coordination with oil-producing nations to increase output and support for affected economies through multilateral platforms.