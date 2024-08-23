What are BHISHM Cubes, medical aid presented by PM Modi to Ukraine?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave four BHISHM Cubes to the Ukrainian government during his visit to Kyiv. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Modi for the Cubes, which will aid in quickly treating the injured in the ongoing conflict with Russia.

All you need to know about BHISHM Cubes

The BHISHM Cubes are portable medical units designed for emergency care. Their name stands for Bharat Health Initiative for Sahyog Hita & Maitri, reflecting India's spirit of cooperation and friendship. These Cubes are equipped to handle various injuries and medical emergencies, making them valuable in conflict zones and disaster areas.

Each BHISHM Cube is a self-contained medical unit filled with essential medicines and equipment for immediate care. It includes supplies to treat common injuries like trauma, bleeding, burns, and fractures, allowing for quick and effective medical response.

The BHISHM Cube includes surgical tools for basic operations and can perform 10-15 surgeries per day, from minor to complex procedures. It can handle around 200 medical cases, making it essential when local facilities are overwhelmed or inaccessible.

The BHISHM Cube can operate on its own, even in tough conditions. It can generate its power and produce some oxygen, which is crucial for life support and medical care in remote or conflict areas.

To help Ukraine use the BHISHM Cubes effectively, India has sent a team of medical experts. They will train Ukrainian staff to operate the Cubes and make the most of their life-saving capabilities. This effort highlights India's ongoing commitment to humanitarian aid for Ukraine, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.