Speculation over North Korea's future leadership is resurfacing, with South Korean intelligence suggesting that Kim Jong Un may be preparing his daughter, Kim Ju-ae, to succeed him. Analysts say that if this proves true, it could spark a struggle within the ruling family, especially with Kim's sister, Kim Yo-jong, who is also seen as a powerful contender, The Telegraph reported.

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Daughter vs Sister

Recent months have seen Ju-ae appear more frequently in public alongside her father, a shift that has drawn attention from regional observers. South Korea's spy agency and lawmakers say her growing visibility is fuelling debate about who might eventually inherit control of the Kim dynasty.

According to Rah Jong-yil, a former South Korean ambassador to the UK and ex-deputy head of Seoul's intelligence service, any transition involving Ju-ae would likely be complicated. He suggested that Kim Yo-jong, who holds significant influence within the military and state machinery, could also aim for the top position.

"It depends on the timing, but I believe that if Kim Yo-jong believes she has a chance of becoming the top leader, she would take it," Jong-yil was quoted as telling The Telegraph.

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Kim Jong Un's beloved daughter

Ju-ae, believed to be in her early teens, is the only one of Kim Jong Un's children to have been publicly acknowledged. State media regularly refers to her as the "beloved daughter" and "dear daughter."

Her presence at major events has increased, prompting speculation that her role is moving beyond symbolism.

The succession debate intensified after a closed-door briefing by South Korea's National Intelligence Service. Lawmakers said the agency believes Kim Jong Un has "entered the stage of nominating her as successor." They also noted that Ju-ae has begun offering input on certain policy matters, an unusual development in a system known for its secrecy.

A significant political gathering, the first in five years, is expected later this month. Observers will be paying close attention to whether Ju-ae attends, how she is treated, and whether she is given any formal titles, all of which could hint at future plans.

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Western analysts believe Kim Jong Un has three children, with Ju-ae thought to be the middle child, though this cannot be independently confirmed.

Ju-ae only publicly acknowledged child

So far, she remains the only child seen in public. If Kim has other children, they have not been introduced to the North Korean population.

Not all experts are convinced she is the chosen heir. Some believe her appearances are meant to shape perception rather than signal an actual leadership transition. The opaque nature of the regime allows multiple potential successors, including siblings, to remain hidden.

North Korea's history shows that transfers of power have not always been smooth. After Kim Jong Un succeeded his father in December 2011, his uncle Jang Song-thaek was arrested for treason and later executed. His half-brother Kim Jong-nam, once considered a possible successor, was killed in 2017 after being exposed to VX nerve agent at Kuala Lumpur airport. If Kim ultimately names Ju-ae as his successor, analysts warn the future could follow a similar and potentially turbulent path, noted India Today.