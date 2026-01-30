‘Will always be the target’: Energy is the new frontline in the Russia-Ukraine war amid a harsh winter

The Russia-Ukraine war is now being fought on the front of energy with both Moscow and Kyiv targeting each other’s energy infrastructure. The European Union, has meanwhile, announced a winter aid package for Ukraine.

Former foreign secretary Kanwal Sibal commenting on the increasing stakes in the war, said, “One need not take sides in this conflict which should end. The issue is hypocrisy and double standards.”

Referring to EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, and Vice-President of the European Commission, Kaja Kallas’ statements that Russia is failing on the battlefield and hence is trying to weaponise winter, and that EU is responding with the biggest ever winter aid package, Sibal said, “She is in fact acknowledging that it is actually a war between the EU and Russia. Without access to energy no war can be fought. The energy grid will always be a target, winter or not. Ukraine is attacking Russia’s energy infrastructure also. In winter too. Energy grids are also vulnerable to cyberwar fare.”

Apart from arming and financing Ukraine, Europe is also using the weapon of sanctions on Russia and its energy sector.

In her speech, Kallas had acknowledged, “Energy is the new frontline.” Talking about the winter aid package that the EU is providing Ukraine, Kallas said that they provided an extra 500 generators and 50 million euros for energy support. The EU’s energy fund has now surpassed 1.6 billion euros, she said. “But this is not enough,” she said, adding that Kyiv and Brussels will form a task force to better coordinate on energy support.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump had said during a Cabinet meeting that he had urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to hold back the attacks for a week due to the extraordinary cold. Russia, Ukraine and even the US are facing harsh winters, coupled with severe snowfall.

Trump said Putin agreed to his requests, and while Ukraine could not initially believe it, they were glad about the outcome. The severe winter and the targeting of energy infrastructure means that many people are now left without heating.

