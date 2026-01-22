‘None of our business’: Vladimir Putin says the Greenland issue doesn’t concern Russia

While US President Donald Trump has been using possible incursions from China and Russia as the primary reason for his desire to annex Greenland, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s words could not be any more contradictory. In televised remarks at the national Security Council meeting on Wednesday, Putin says whatever happens to Greenland is not their business.

“What happens to Greenland is none of our business…Incidentally, Denmark has always treated Greenland as a colony and has been quite harsh, if not cruel, towards it. But that's a different matter entirely, and I doubt anyone's interested in it right now. It certainly doesn't concern us. I think they'll sort it out among themselves,” he said, also reminding that Denmark had previously sold the Virgin Islands to the US in 1917.

The possibility of selling territories to the US is not unheard of, as he also reminded that Russia had sold Alaska to the US for $7.2 million in 1867.

Trump and his officials have repeated multiple times that Greenland is crucial for US’ national security. He said if the US does not take over Greenland, China or Russia will, and that he won’t let that happen.

“The United States needs Greenland for the purpose of National Security. It is vital for the Golden Dome that we are building. NATO should be leading the way for us to get it. IF WE DON’T, RUSSIA OR CHINA WILL, AND THAT IS NOT GOING TO HAPPEN," he wrote on Truth Social last week. He said without the vast power of the US, NATO would not be an effective force or deterrent.

He has repeatedly said that Denmark cannot adequately defend its territory on its own, and that full US ownership would provide Washington unrestricted access, militarily and economically.

Trump also said that the US’ decision to “give Greenland back” to Denmark after World War II was a “stupid” decision. “Greenland is a big piece of ice,” Trump said. He called it a vast and ‘almost uninhabitable territory’ but acknowledged its strategic location “between Russia, China and the United States.” “Greenland is sitting undefended. It wasn’t important when we gave it back, but it isn’t the same world today,” he said.