scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
World News
UK News
UK election to be held in the second half of the year: Rishi Sunak

Feedback

UK election to be held in the second half of the year: Rishi Sunak

Sunak has met repeated questions about a possible early election with the line that the next national vote will be held in the second half of the year, with some lawmakers expecting that to take place towards the latter part of the year.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
UK election to be held in the second half of the year: Rishi Sunak UK election to be held in the second half of the year: Rishi Sunak

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak repeated on Wednesday that a national election would be held in the second half of the year when asked about unconfirmed rumours in parliament that the British leader might call a poll to take place in the summer.

Sunak has met repeated questions about a possible early election with the line that the next national vote will be held in the second half of the year, with some lawmakers expecting that to take place towards the latter part of the year.

But his answer has done little to temper rumours, which flared again on Wednesday, that he might move earlier and call a national election to take place in July.

Published on: May 22, 2024, 5:41 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement