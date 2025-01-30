64 onboard plane that collided with military BlackHawk helicopter mid-air near Reagan Airport

A total of 60 passengers and 4 crew members were onboard the American Airlines flight 5342 (CRJ-700) which collided with a military BlackHawk helicopter mid air while approaching Reagan Washington National Airport, The Associated Press reported citing American Airlines.

Due to the incident, all takeoffs and landings from the airport near Washington have been halted.

The mid-air collision occurred around 9 pm EST when the jet which departed from Wichita crashed into an Army helicopter while on approach to the Reagan Airport's runway, as per the US Federal Aviation Administration (US FAA).

Videos of the incident went viral on social media. These videos show two sets of lights consistent with aircraft appearing to join in a fireball.

In an audio of the air traffic control (ATC) tower around the time of the crash as accessed by The Associated Press, a controller can be heard asking the helicopter: “PAT25 do you have the CRJ in sight,” in reference to the passenger aircraft.

Seconds later, another pilot can be heard saying: "Tower did you see that?" The tower immediately began diverting other aircraft from the airport near Washington.

Army helicopter that collided with passenger jet near DC's Reagan National Airport was on training flight. According to US Senator Ted Cruz, there are fatalities due to the horrific incident while the number of people who lost their lives is not yet known.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has been briefed about the incident. After the incident, US Vice President JD Vance said that the White House is currently monitoring the situation.

"Please say a prayer for everyone involved in the mid-air collision near Reagan airport this evening. We're monitoring the situation, but for now let's hope for the best."

Meanwhile, American Airlines said in a post on X: "We’re aware of reports that American Eagle flight 5342, operated by PSA, with service from Wichita, Kansas (ICT) to Washington Reagan National Airport (DCA) has been involved in an incident. We will provide information as it becomes available."

The airport said that the emergency personnel are responding to an aircraft incident. Police has said that multiple agencies are involved in a search and rescue operation to rescue the survivors in the Potomac River bordering the airport.

(With inputs from Reuters, The Associated Press)