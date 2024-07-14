'A Monster who...': Melania Trump reacts after Donald Trump's foiled assassination bid

Melania Trump condemned the gunman who opened fire at a Donald Trump rally on Sunday, calling him a "monster." She denounced the assassination attempt that left the Republican presidential candidate injured.

"A monster who recognized my husband as an inhuman political machine attempted to ring out Donald's passion -- his laughter, ingenuity, love of music, and inspiration," Melania Trump said in a statement shared on X.

"When I watched that violent bullet strike my husband, Donald, I realised my life, and Barron's life, were on the brink of devastating change," she wrote, adding she was "grateful to the brave secret service agents and law enforcement officials who risked their own lives" to protect him.

Melania also expressed her sympathy for the families of the victims who were there during the incident.

"To the families of the innocent victims who are now suffering from this heinous act, I humbly offer my sincerest sympathy," the former First Lady said. "Your need to summon your inner strength for such a terrible reason saddens me. A monster who recognized my husband as an inhuman political machine attempted to ring out Donald's passion - his laughter, ingenuity, love of music, and inspiration. The core facets of my husband's life - his human side - were buried below the political machine," she said.

"Donald, the generous and caring man who I have been with through the best of times and the worst of times. Let us not forget that differing opinions, policy, and political games are inferior to love. Our personal, structural, and life commitment - until death - is at serious risk," Melania further added.

On Sunday, during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, Donald Trump sustained injuries when shots were fired. Blood was visibly seen on Trump's ear and face as a bullet grazed the upper part of his right ear while addressing the crowd. A White House spokesperson subsequently confirmed that the shooter and at least one attendee were killed, with two others injured in the incident.