Biden-Kamala Harris' DOJ accepts plea deal from 9/11 terrorists, abolishes death penalty for mastermind

Congressional lawmakers have sharply criticised a plea deal reached on Wednesday that will spare the accused 9/11 mastermind and two alleged accomplices from the death penalty. The deal has been described as a “national disgrace” and a “total miscarriage of justice” by various lawmakers.

According to a report by New York Times, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell condemned the agreement, stating, “The Biden-Harris Administration’s weakness in the face of sworn enemies of the American people apparently knows no bounds.” He further criticized the deal, asserting, “The plea deal with terrorists – including Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, the mastermind of the 9/11 attacks that killed thousands of Americans – is a revolting abdication of the government’s responsibility to defend America and provide justice.” McConnell noted the deal as a “bitter pill,” particularly in light of recent actions by Israel against Iranian terrorist proxies.

McConnell expressed concern that the plea deal undermines justice for the families of the 9/11 victims. “The families of their victims and the American people deserve real justice,” he said. “In the same week that Israel eliminated some of Iran’s most trusted terrorist proxies, the Administration’s decision to spare these mass-murderers from the death penalty is an especially bitter pill.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-Calif.) labeled the decision as “unthinkable,” emphasizing, “Twenty-three years ago, America watched in horror as thousands of innocent Americans died. For more than two decades, the families of those murdered by these terrorists have waited for justice.” He added that the plea deal is a “slap in the face” to these families.

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY) expressed particular outrage, stating, “Any plea deal with the terrorists responsible for killing thousands of Americans including so many of my constituents is unacceptable.” Rep. Anthony D’Esposito (R-NY) echoed this sentiment, remarking that “the world would be a better place if these monsters were no longer allowed to breathe our air.”

The plea agreement involves Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, Walid Muhammad Salih Mubarak Bin Attash, and Mustafa Ahmed Adam al Hawsawi, who are accused of providing aid to the 19 terrorists responsible for the September 11, 2001 attacks. The deal allows them to avoid the death penalty.

The White House, which was only informed of the plea deal on Wednesday, stated that President Biden played “no role in this process.” The plea agreements are part of proceedings handled through the military justice system.

However, Biden had previously expressed a goal to close the Guantanamo Bay detention facility, a move that this agreement could potentially support. In contrast, former President Donald Trump’s administration had ruled out any plea bargains with the suspected terrorists at Guantanamo.

Sen. James Risch (R-Idaho) also criticised the deal, saying, “The Biden-Harris administration disappointed not only the families who tragically lost a loved one on 9/11, but every single American.” He emphasised that the terrorists “deserve nothing less than the death penalty” for their actions.