‘Big embarrassment to Norway’: Trump says he should have won eight Nobel Peace Prizes

US President Donald Trump said he should ideally have won eight Nobel Peace Prizes for every war he has stopped – he claims to have stopped eight wars. Trump said the fact that he didn’t win any was a big embarrassment to Norway, which is where the Nobel Peace Prize committee is located.

Advertisement

Related Articles

“I did put out eight wars…it is hell of a list…I have stopped eight wars…and I think it has been a major embarrassment to Norway. Now I don’t know what Norway has to do with it but that’s where the committee is located…lot of Norwegian people…and it’s been a very big embarrassment to the country of Norway, whether they have anything to do with it or not…I think they do, they say they don’t,” he said in an interview with Fox News.

“But you know, when you put out eight wars, in theory you should get one for each war,” he added.

Trump reiterated his claim that he mediated to stop the India-Pakistan conflict last year – a claim the government has straight up rejected. The Indian government said that the conflict was resolved after a dialogue between New Delhi and Islamabad and that no third party was involved.

Advertisement

“Some of these wars were going on for 30 years. India and Pakistan were ready to go at it big, and these are two nuclear countries. I got that one stopped. Eight planes were shot down, they were really at it and I got it stopped. It was a big one,” he said, further adding that he also stopped the war between Rwanda and the Congo.

“I got so many wars stopped…it’s such a beautiful thing,” he said.

Trump repeats he brought about India Pakistan ceasefire & 8 planes were downed. Never ending pic.twitter.com/aBKvBpVWWS — Swati Chaturvedi (@bainjal) January 9, 2026

When asked about last year’s Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Corina Machado’s remarks that she wanted to give her Nobel Peace Prize to him, Trump said, “Well I understand she is coming in next week sometime and I look forward to saying hello to her. I heard she wants to do that and it would be a great honour.”

Advertisement

Machado had earlier told Fox News that she wanted to tell him that the Venezuelan people certainly want to give the peace prize to Trump. “I believed he deserved it. I think he has proven to the world what he means. January 3 will go down in history as the day justice defeated tyranny. It's a milestone. It's not only huge for the Venezuelans, but a huge step for humanity,” she said.

Despite her praises, Trump had said that Machado “doesn't have the support within or the respect within the country”, and hence he had chosen Delcy Rodriguez as interim president to replace Nicolás Maduro.