'We're going to hit them very hard': Trump warns Iran of severe consequences if protestors are attacked

US President Donald Trump has warned of severe consequences for Iran if authorities respond with violence against protesters following a surge of unrest across the country.

"I have let them know that if they start killing people, which they tend to do during their riots -- they have lots of riots -- if they do it, we are going to hit them very hard," Trump said during an interview with radio host Hugh Hewitt.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Protesters took to the streets of Tehran on Thursday night after an appeal from exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi for nationwide demonstrations. Witnesses reported that people chanted slogans from their homes and neighbourhoods across the capital quickly filled with demonstrators.

Shortly after the protests began, authorities cut internet and telephone services, according to reports from AP. Both Cloudflare and digital rights group NetBlocks confirmed widespread service disruptions, attributing them to government interference.

The demonstrations come amid a prolonged economic crisis in Iran, driving anger and growing calls for change. Protesters shouted slogans such as “Death to the dictator!” and “Death to the Islamic Republic!” Others voiced support for the shah, chanting: “This is the last battle! Pahlavi will return!” Thousands were seen on the streets.

Advertisement

Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi, who called for demonstrations at 8 pm on Thursday and Friday, urged unity among Iranians. “Great nation of Iran, the eyes of the world are upon you. Take to the streets and, as a united front, shout your demands,” Pahlavi said in a statement.

He added, “I warn the Islamic Republic, its leader and the (Revolutionary Guard) that the world and (President Donald Trump) are closely watching you. Suppression of the people will not go unanswered."

The protest movement remains largely leaderless, making it difficult to assess how influential Pahlavi’s appeal will be in the coming days. However, the scale of demonstrations and the rapid government response highlight growing instability.

Markets and bazaars have joined in solidarity with protestors, closing their doors in several regions. With pressure mounting on Iran's leadership, many are watching closely to see how authorities will respond.