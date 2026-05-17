‘Calm before the storm’: Trump’s cryptic post raises speculation over US's next plans for Iran

US President Donald Trump has triggered a fresh wave of geopolitical anxiety after posting a cryptic message on social media that read “Calm before the storm,” accompanied by imagery linked to American military power and the Persian Gulf region.

The post has intensified speculation that Washington may be preparing for renewed military action against Iran amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

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The post surfaced at a time when reports suggest the White House is reviewing contingency plans for possible strikes if ongoing tensions with Tehran spiral further. Several media reports claimed senior US officials have been discussing fresh military options tied to the ongoing standoff in and around the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical oil shipping lanes.

Why Trump’s post is drawing attention

Trump’s message did not directly mention Iran, military action, or any operational plans. However, analysts and observers quickly linked the post to recent developments involving the US military buildup in the Gulf region and worsening friction with Tehran.

According to reports, the image shared alongside the message featured warships and military imagery, prompting speculation that the post may have been intended as a warning to Iran or a signal of impending escalation.

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What is ‘Operation Sledgehammer’

Adding to the speculation are reports surrounding a possible US military contingency plan dubbed “Operation Sledgehammer.” While the White House and Pentagon have not officially confirmed the existence or details of the operation, multiple reports have claimed it refers to a set of potential military responses aimed at countering Iranian threats in the Gulf region.

According to reports, the alleged plan could involve targeted strikes on Iranian military infrastructure, naval assets, or proxy networks if tensions escalate further or if international shipping lanes come under threat. Analysts believe the name itself signals a strategy designed to deliver a rapid and overwhelming response.

Rising US-Iran tensions

The latest developments come amid a broader deterioration in relations between Washington and Tehran. Reports over recent weeks have pointed to heightened military preparedness by the United States in the Gulf region, including discussions around protecting maritime trade routes and responding to Iranian actions in the Strait of Hormuz.

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The Strait remains strategically vital because nearly a fifth of the world’s oil supply passes through the narrow waterway. Any disruption there has immediate implications for global energy markets.

Recent reports have suggested the US is considering additional military measures under the reported “Operation Sledgehammer” framework, though there has been no official confirmation from the White House regarding any imminent strike.

Trump has also publicly warned that Iran could face a “very bad time” if diplomatic efforts fail, while simultaneously hinting that negotiations remain possible.

Meanwhile, China and Russia have reportedly called for de-escalation and the reopening of maritime trade routes in the Gulf. Energy markets are also closely watching the situation. Oil prices have shown volatility amid fears that any new conflict involving Iran could disrupt shipping traffic and tighten global crude supplies.