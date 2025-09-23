US President Donald Trump reignited his criticism of global powers on Tuesday, accusing China, India, and even NATO allies of indirectly financing Russia’s war in Ukraine through continued energy imports.

"China and India are the main funders of the war by continuing to buy Russian oil. I found out a week ago that even NATO nations are funding a war. Even NATO countries have not cut off Russian energy," he said while addressing the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City.

Advertisement

"It's embarrassing to them, and it was very embarrassing to them when I found out about it. ... They (European countries) have to immediately cease all energy purchases from Russia. Otherwise we're all wasting a lot of time," Trump said.

Turning to conflicts worldwide, Trump delivered a biting attack on the UN’s role, claiming he had personally resolved multiple wars in recent months without support from the international institution.

“In the past seven months, I have ended seven wars that were supposed to be endless—without any help from the United Nations,” Trump declared. “The UN has enormous potential, but it falls far short of fulfilling it. All they do is issue strongly worded statements that lead to no action.”

Advertisement

On the domestic front, Trump highlighted his immigration record, asserting that the US had recorded “zero illegal crossings” for four consecutive months—something he described as proof of strengthened national security.

Shifting to the economy, Trump painted an upbeat picture of America’s recovery. “A year ago, our country was in serious trouble. Today, the United States is the hottest economy in the world,” he said, calling the present era “the golden age of America.”

He credited this turnaround to reinforced borders, falling inflation, and a strong labor market. According to Trump, energy and gasoline prices had declined, grocery and mortgage costs had eased, and inflation had been “defeated.” He further pointed to surging stock markets and rapid wage growth, portraying these gains as clear signs of American resurgence.

Advertisement

“America is strong again, and it is leading again,” Trump concluded, casting his administration’s record as both a domestic revival and a rebuke to global institutions he believes have failed to deliver.