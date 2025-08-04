‘Coercion, pressuring won’t achieve anything’: China on US’ demands to curb Russian oil imports

Coercion and pressure will not lead to anything, said China on US demands that Beijing suspend purchasing oil from Iran and Russia. Similarly, Indian sources have also said that New Delhi has no plans to stop procuring Russian oil.

The US has indicated the imposition of 100 per cent secondary tariffs on countries importing Russian oil unless Moscow reaches a deal with Ukraine.

"China will always ensure its energy supply in ways that serve our national interests," said China's Foreign Ministry. "Coercion and pressuring will not achieve anything. China will firmly defend its sovereignty, security and development interests," it said.

Meanwhile, Indian government sources told Reuters that New Delhi will keep purchasing oil from Moscow despite US threats.

US Senator Lindsey Graham has introduced a legislation which could impose tariffs up to 500 per cent on nations buying oil and other resources from Russia. "The purpose of this legislation is to break the cycle of China - a communist dictatorship - buying oil below market price from Putin's Russia," Senator Graham stated.

China, a key player in the global oil market, remains defiant in response to US pressure. "Chinese take their sovereignty very seriously," noted US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, highlighting Beijing's stance on paying a 100% tariff on Russian oil purchases.Despite discussions, Bessent is optimistic about negotiations with China, stating, "We don't want to impede on their sovereignty, so they would like to pay a 100% tariff," and, "I believe that we have the makings of a deal."

China's approach contrasts with its usual resistance to US-imposed tariffs. "If the US is bent on imposing tariffs, China will fight to the end," explained Tu Xinquan of the China Institute for WTO Studies.

The geopolitical implications are significant, as highlighted by Danny Russel from the Asia Society Policy Institute, who stated that China now views itself as "the one holding the cards in its struggle with Washington," and that a "headline-grabbing deal" is desired by the US.

China's reliance on Russian and Iranian oil is substantial, with significant imports being a strategic necessity for Beijing. Russel emphasised, "Beijing simply can't afford to walk away from the oil from Russia and Iran," adding that it is "too important a strategic energy supply."