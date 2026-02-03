'Delivering for our American farmers': US agriculture secretary hails trade deal with India

US President Donald Trump’s decision to cut reciprocal tariffs on India from 25 per cent to 18 per cent is now being pitched by his administration as a direct win for American farmers, with US Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins saying the new India deal will expand farm exports into what she called India's "massive market".

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"Thank you @POTUS for ONCE AGAIN delivering for our American farmers," Rollins said in a post reacting to the announcement.

Her remarks came soon after Trump moved quickly on Monday from a phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a headline tariff decision, revealing the revised tariff structure on his Truth Social account, a shift that signalled a thaw in India-US ties after weeks of tension around steep trade measures.

Prime Minister Modi responded by saying "Made in India" products will now attract a reduced tariff of 18 per cent, adding: “Big thanks to President Trump on behalf of the 1.4 billion people of India for this wonderful announcement,” PM Modi tweeted.

The Trump administration will lift the additional 25% tariff imposed on India's purchases of Russian oil. "We are also dropping the 25% tariff given India's agreement to stop buying Russian oil," a White House official said.

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Rollins said the trade reset would now translate into more US agricultural access and better pricing back home.

"New US-India deal will export more American farm products to India's massive market, lifting prices, and pumping cash into rural America," she said.

She also highlighted the trade deficit angle, saying: "In 2024, America's agricultural trade deficit with India was $1.3 billion."

Thank you @POTUS for ONCE AGAIN delivering for our American farmers.



New US-India deal will export more American farm products to India's massive market, lifting prices, and pumping cash into rural America.



In 2024, America’s agricultural trade deficit with India was $1.3… https://t.co/Z04eNDfXjD — Secretary Brooke Rollins (@SecRollins) February 2, 2026

Rollins described India as a critical demand market, adding: "India's growing population is an important market for American agricultural products, and today's deal will go a long way to reducing this deficit."

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Trump has also indicated that a long-awaited US-India trade deal, which had faced roadblocks, including New Delhi’s stance against opening its agricultural sector to Washington, is now set to move forward.