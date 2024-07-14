Donald Trump assassination bid: Did Thomas Matthew Crooks act alone or was there a second shooter?

Did Thomas Matthew Crooks, the suspected gunman in former President Donald Trump's assassination attempt, act alone or was there a second shooter. As the FBI delves into the motive behind the attack, Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bevins told agencies that it is too early to determine if Crooks acted alone. "We have one shooter tentatively identified, but our investigation continues. We're following numerous leads, and it will take some time before we can conclusively determine if there was only one gunman," Bevins stated.

Trump narrowly escaped the assassination attempt during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Crooks, 20, fired multiple shots from a rooftop over 130 yards away. One bullet grazed Trump's ear, and the assailant was swiftly neutralized by Secret Service snipers.

Crooks reportedly positioned on the roof of a manufacturing plant, and fired at Trump during the outdoor rally at the Butler Farm Show grounds.

An AR-style rifle was recovered at the scene. The motive behind Crooks' actions remains unclear, adding to the tension and urgency of the ongoing investigation. Pennsylvania voter records show that a Thomas Matthew Crooks, with the same address and birth date, is registered as a Republican.

However, the records do not specify when this registration occurred.

The Secret Service counter-sniper team's swift response resulted in a direct headshot, immediately neutralizing Crooks. The incident occurred shortly after Trump began his address, with the former president grimacing in pain and clutching his right ear as blood became visible. Despite the chaos, Trump defiantly turned to the crowd, raising his fist in a powerful image of resilience.

"I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear," Trump later posted on Truth Social, describing the moment he heard the whizzing sound and felt the searing pain as the bullet tore through his skin.

Authorities, including the FBI and local law enforcement, are investigating the motive behind Crooks' actions. Officials confirmed they are treating the shooting as an attempted assassination.

Questions have arisen regarding the security measures in place at the rally. Despite being a former president and a presumptive GOP nominee, Trump's Secret Service detail is significantly smaller compared to that of sitting presidents. Several reports claimed Trump's campaign had requested additional security, but these requests were not fully met, leaving potential vulnerabilities.

The open-air venue at the Butler Farm Show grounds provided an almost unobstructed line of sight for the shooter, raising concerns about how such a breach of security could occur. House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer announced an investigation into the incident, calling for a thorough review of the Secret Service's protocols and response.



