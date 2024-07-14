Donald Trump assassination bid: Who is Thomas Matthew Crooks, the 20-year-old suspected shooter?

Former US President Donald Trump narrowly escaped an assassination attempt during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The assailant has been reportedly identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania. Crooks is said to have fired multiple shots from an elevated position on a manufacturing plant roof, over 130 yards from the stage where Trump was addressing supporters.

Crooks' shots injured Trump, grazing his ear, and tragically claimed the life of an innocent bystander while critically wounding two others.

The swift response from the Secret Service counter-sniper team resulted in a direct headshot, neutralizing Crooks immediately. This dramatic moment, captured on video, shows the intensity of the situation as Secret Service agents swarmed the stage to shield Trump and evacuate him safely.

The incident unfolded just after Trump began his address, with the former president grimacing in pain and clutching his right ear as blood became visible. Despite the chaos, Trump turned to the crowd, defiantly raising his fist in a powerful image of resilience.

"I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear," Trump later posted on Truth Social. He described the moment, recalling the whizzing sound and the searing pain as the bullet tore through his skin.

Authorities, including the FBI and local law enforcement, are investigating the motive behind Crooks' actions. At a press conference, officials confirmed they are treating the shooting as an attempted assassination.



Officials indicated that it is premature to determine if the assassination attempt was the work of a "lone wolf."

"It's too early to make that call. We have tentatively identified one shooter, but our investigation continues. We're following numerous leads, and it will take some time before we can conclusively determine if there was only one gunman," stated Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bevins.

Questions have arisen regarding the security measures in place at the rally. Despite being a former president and a presumptive GOP nominee, Trump's Secret Service detail is significantly smaller compared to that of sitting presidents. Sources indicate that Trump's campaign had requested additional security, but these requests were not fully met, leaving potential vulnerabilities.

The open-air venue at the Butler Farm Show grounds provided an almost unobstructed line of sight for the shooter, raising concerns about how such a breach of security could occur. House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer announced an investigation into the incident, calling for a thorough review of the Secret Service's protocols and response.

"My prayers are with President Trump and the victims of the assassination attempt at today's rally in Pennsylvania. I thank the brave Secret Service members who put their lives at risk to protect President Trump and for the American patriots in the audience who helped others who were hurt," Comer stated.

As the investigation continues, the dramatic footage and Trump's defiant gesture stand as a testament to the tensions and dangers inherent in the current political climate. The swift and decisive action of the Secret Service likely prevented a far graver outcome, highlighting the critical importance of security for public figures in volatile times.