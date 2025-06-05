Elon Musk slams MAGA mega bill with 'Kill Bill' memes and a fiscal death forecast

Elon Musk, fresh off a chaotic stint in Trump’s government, is now torching the very legislation he once shaped—framing himself as fiscal samurai in a showdown against Washington’s “disgusting abomination.”

On Wednesday, Musk unleashed a Tarantino-inspired broadside against H.R.1, the $4 trillion mega-bill passed by the House. “Call your Senator. Call your Congressman. Bankrupting America is NOT ok! KILL the BILL,” Musk tweeted to 180 million followers—complete with a photoshopped Kill Bill poster, Trump’s face swapped in, clutching the legislation like a cursed scroll.

The bill—extending 2017 tax cuts, inflating defense, fortifying borders, and raising the debt ceiling—has MAGA Republicans cheering. Musk is livid. “A disgusting abomination,” he called it.

Only weeks ago, Musk served inside Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) as a “special government employee.” His mission: cut waste. Now he’s waging war on his former colleagues.

“The largest increase in the debt ceiling in US history!” Musk wrote. “Congress is making America bankrupt.” He dubbed the bill “Debt Slavery,” forecasting a $2.5 trillion deficit spike and a $5 trillion debt surge—estimates loosely aligned with CBO projections.

Despite being the GOP’s biggest donor in 2024, Musk is now threatening to fund primary challengers against lawmakers who back the bill. “In November next year, we fire all politicians who betrayed the American people,” he warned.

Trump brushed it off. “This is one big, beautiful bill, and he’s sticking to it,” said Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. House Speaker Mike Johnson tried to reach out. Musk ghosted him—and posted a clip mocking his defense of the bill.

Meanwhile, Musk’s private implosion has spilled into public view. Ketamine use, custody disputes, and secret children with multiple women have turned his political crusade into a spectacle.

Once hailed by Trump as “America’s Tech Da Vinci,” Musk now lobs memes, threats, and chainsaw symbolism at the party he helped elect. His message: burn the bill—and maybe the bridge, too.