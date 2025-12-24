Epstein files new release: Trump flew on Epstein's private jet eight times in the 90s

A newly released batch of documents from the U.S. Justice Department has revealed that President Donald Trump flew on convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's private jet more times than previously reported, with flight records showing that Trump travelled with Epstein on at least eight occasions during the 1990s.

The details, disclosed in an email from a New York prosecutor dated January 7, 2020, also noted that at least four of these flights included Epstein’s associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, who is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for aiding Epstein in sexually abusing underage girls.

Trump, who has publicly distanced himself from Epstein, previously denied ever boarding the financier’s infamous plane or visiting his private island. In a 2024 social media post, Trump stated, “I was never on Epstein’s Plane, or at his ‘stupid’ Island.” However, the newly released flight records show that Trump did travel aboard Epstein's jet on several occasions. Notably, one flight included just Trump, Epstein, and a 20-year-old woman whose identity was redacted. Other flights involved women who were potential witnesses in the Maxwell case.

Despite these revelations, the prosecutor's email does not suggest any criminal activity on Trump’s part. The White House did not immediately comment on the new documents.

The Justice Department's release, which includes approximately 30,000 pages of documents and dozens of video clips, has sparked significant public interest. This includes a grainy photo of Trump seated next to Maxwell, which corresponds with an image from a 2000 New York fashion show. Another email from 2021 references an image of Trump with Maxwell, which was found on the cellphone of former Trump aide Steve Bannon.

Trump has downplayed the importance of these files, asserting they are being used to deflect from his political success. The release of Epstein’s documents comes in compliance with a new law mandating full disclosure, despite Trump's prior attempts to prevent it. The law, which passed last month, forces the release of all files tied to Epstein's case, including any allegations involving public figures.

(With inputs from Reuters)