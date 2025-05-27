Flying from the US? These 7 items are no longer allowed in checked-in baggage

In a major update to flight safety rules, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) have banned several battery-powered items from being packed in checked luggage on U.S. flights, according to local US reports.
Effective immediately, these seven items must now be carried in hand baggage to prevent the risk of fire in the aircraft’s cargo hold.
The newly prohibited items are:
Power banks
Phone charging cases
Extra lithium-ion batteries
Extra lithium-metal batteries
Phone batteries
Laptop batteries
External battery packs or portable chargers
The reason behind the ban is the fire risk posed by lithium batteries. According to the FAA, these batteries can overheat, catch fire, or go into “thermal runaway” if damaged, overcharged, or improperly packed. Fires in the cargo area can be particularly hazardous, spreading rapidly and endangering the aircraft mid-flight.
In an official statement, the FAA said:“When a carry-on bag is checked at the gate or at planeside, all spare lithium batteries and power banks must be removed from the bag and kept with the passenger in the aircraft cabin. The battery terminals must be protected from short circuit.”
This move follows multiple incidents and growing concerns about battery-related fires aboard aircraft. The new rule aims to prevent in-flight emergencies and reinforce passenger safety.
Why lithium batteries are risky:
Damage or impact
Overcharging
Exposure to high heat or moisture
Manufacturing defects
Improper packaging