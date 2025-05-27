Business Today
Flying from the US? These 7 items are no longer allowed in checked-in baggage

Effective immediately, these seven items must now be carried in hand baggage to prevent the risk of fire in the aircraft’s cargo hold

Business Today Desk
  • Updated May 27, 2025 1:33 PM IST
New TSA rule bans battery items from checked bags: Carry these in cabin luggage only

In a major update to flight safety rules, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) have banned several battery-powered items from being packed in checked luggage on U.S. flights, according to local US reports.

Effective immediately, these seven items must now be carried in hand baggage to prevent the risk of fire in the aircraft’s cargo hold.

The newly prohibited items are:

  • Power banks

  • Phone charging cases

  • Extra lithium-ion batteries

  • Extra lithium-metal batteries

  • Phone batteries

  • Laptop batteries

  • External battery packs or portable chargers

The reason behind the ban is the fire risk posed by lithium batteries. According to the FAA, these batteries can overheat, catch fire, or go into “thermal runaway” if damaged, overcharged, or improperly packed. Fires in the cargo area can be particularly hazardous, spreading rapidly and endangering the aircraft mid-flight.

In an official statement, the FAA said:“When a carry-on bag is checked at the gate or at planeside, all spare lithium batteries and power banks must be removed from the bag and kept with the passenger in the aircraft cabin. The battery terminals must be protected from short circuit.”

This move follows multiple incidents and growing concerns about battery-related fires aboard aircraft. The new rule aims to prevent in-flight emergencies and reinforce passenger safety.

Why lithium batteries are risky:

  • Damage or impact

  • Overcharging

  • Exposure to high heat or moisture

  • Manufacturing defects

  • Improper packaging

 

Published on: May 27, 2025 1:33 PM IST
