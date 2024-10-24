Former model alleges Donald Trump groped her in a ‘twisted game’ with Jeffrey Epstein: Report

A former model, who claimed that she met Donald Trump through Jeffrey Epstein, accused the former US president of groping and sexually touching her in an incident in Trump Tower in 1993.

Stacey Williams, who worked as a model in the 1990s, said she first met Trump in 1992 at a Christmas party after being introduced to him by Epstein, who she believed was a good friend of the former president.

The alleged groping occurred in 1993, when Epstein suggested during a walk that he and Williams stop by to visit Trump at Trump Tower.

She alleged that moments after they arrived Trump greeted her and started groping her. She said he put his hands “all over my breasts” as well as her waist and her buttocks, according to a report in The Guardian. She said she was “deeply confused” about what was happening.

Karoline Leavitt, press secretary for Donald Trump’s campaign, denying the allegations in a statement. “These accusations, made by a former activist for Barack Obama and announced on a Harris campaign call two weeks before the election, are unequivocally false. It’s obvious this fake story was contrived by the Harris campaign,” the statement said.

Williams said that Trump sent her agent a postcard via courier later in 1993, an aerial view of Mar-a-Lago, his Palm Beach residence and resort, the Guardian reported. In his handwriting – using what appears to be his usual black Sharpie – he wrote: “Stacey – Your home away from home. Love Donald”, it added.

Williams (56), a native of Pennsylvania, revealed details about the alleged encounter on a call organised by a group called Survivors for Kamala, which supports Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

After the alleged incident, Williams said that she and Epstein left Trump Tower, and that she began to feel Epstein growing angry at her.

“I felt shame and disgust and as we went our separate ways, I felt this sensation of revisiting it, while the hands were all over me. And I had this horrible pit in my stomach that it was somehow orchestrated. I felt like a piece of meat,” she said in an interview with the Guardian.

Epstein is considered one of the most prolific pedophiles in modern history. Epstein was later convicted on sex offenses and killed himself in prison in 2019.

About two dozen women have accused the former president, who has been convicted of multiple felonies, of sexual misconduct dating back decades. The allegations have includ claims of Trump kissing them without their consent, reaching under their skirts, and, in the case of some beauty pageant contestants, walking in on them in the changing room.

Last year, a jury found Trump liable for sexually abusing the columnist E Jean Carroll in 1996 and awarded her $5 million in a judgment.

Williams’ allegations raise new questions about Trump’s relationship with Epstein. No evidence has surfaced that Trump was aware of or involved in Epstein’s misconduct.

Asked whether she had considered coming forward in the past, as other women were making allegations against Trump, Williams said she was a person who wanted to avoid negative attention or risk the backlash many other survivors have faced.

Like other survivors, she said, she has processed what happened to her and became more confident about facing an angry backlash, she said.