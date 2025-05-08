'Full and comprehensive one': Donald Trump confirms trade pact with UK; details yet to come

US President Donald Trump has confirmed a 'full and comprehensive' trade agreement between the United States and the United Kingdom, marking a significant development in international relations. Described as a milestone that will cement bilateral ties for many years, the announcement follows weeks of speculation, with Trump hinting at a potential agreement via social media. By Thursday morning, a senior British official verified that a deal had been finalised, and Trump promptly identified the UK as the trade partner, emphasising the enduring relationship between the two nations.

Advertisement

On Thursday, Trump posted on social media: “The agreement with the United Kingdom is a full and comprehensive one that will cement the relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom for many years to come. Because of our long-time history and allegiance together, it is a great honor to have the United Kingdom as our FIRST announcement. Many other deals, which are in serious stages of negotiation, to follow!”

The agreement with the United Kingdom is a full and comprehensive one that will cement the relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom for many years to come. Because of our long time history and allegiance together, it is a great honor to have the United… — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) May 8, 2025

The trade pact arrives as the first since Trump's imposition of sweeping global tariffs that previously unsettled international markets. Ten percent tariffs on most British imports, alongside 25 percent tariffs on UK steel, aluminium, and vehicles, were established last month. Although Britain escaped the harshest 'reciprocal' tariffs, paused for 90 days due to its trade surplus with the US, the UK still faced notable barriers, particularly in the automotive and steel sectors. British negotiators focused on reducing these tariffs to protect key industries and support economic recovery.

Advertisement

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer acknowledged the ongoing discussions with the US, indicating more details will be disclosed later. The agreement, while not the expansive free-trade pact initially envisioned, is anticipated to provide immediate relief to UK exporters, offering a diplomatic boost for Starmer's government following challenges in local elections. Although the agreement is not expected to resolve all trade deficit concerns for the US, it should bolster economic confidence.

The agreement is expected to lower or eliminate tariffs on UK cars and steel, with further negotiations likely in the areas of pharmaceuticals and technology. Analysts suggest that although the deal is not transformative for the British economy, it does represent a strategic diplomatic win and a necessary step in rebuilding confidence among UK exporters. The details remain limited, but the immediate economic relief could strengthen the UK's position amidst ongoing economic challenges.

Advertisement

Furthermore, this pact underscores the dedication to long-term bilateral relations and sets a precedent for future negotiations. Trump's announcement that the UK was the first among many potential trade agreements reflects the priority placed on this relationship. Analysts maintain that while this deal is a positive development, broader economic transformations are unlikely without additional comprehensive agreements.