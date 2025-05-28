War of words ensued between Donald Trump and Russian authorities after Moscow continued to make gains in Ukraine. Trump, who had hoped for peace between Russia and Ukraine, has taken to social media to voice his frustrations. He had earlier ranted that Russian President Vladimir Putin had “gone absolutely CRAZY”. Trump has again taken to social media to say that Putin is playing with fire.

"What Vladimir Putin doesn't realize is that if it weren't for me, lots of really bad things would have already happened in Russia, and I mean REALLY BAD. He's playing with fire," Trump said in a Truth Social post on Tuesday.

Deputy Chair of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev dismissed Trump’s criticism. "Regarding Trump's words about Putin 'playing with fire' and 'really bad things' happening to Russia. I only know of one REALLY BAD thing — WWIII. I hope Trump understands this!" said Medvedev on X.

Trump’s frustration finds root in the fact that both he and Putin had a two-hour call last week, where the latter said that Russia was ready to work with Ukraine on a memorandum about a future peace accord. However, after that Russia launched the deadliest drone and missile attack on Ukraine in the war’s three-year-old history, and has not moved forward on ceasefire efforts.

Ukraine as well as its European allies, along with the US, have urged Putin to accept the unconditional ceasefire for 30 days. However, the Kremlin has said it was not sure of how long drafting the memorandum would take, and that it was still working on it. Russia is being accused of stalling the ceasefire while proceeding on the battlefield.

Ukraine’s Sumy region Governor Oleh Hryhorov said that the villages of Novenke, Basivka, Veselivka and Zhuravka had been occupied by Russia, although residents had long been evacuated. Russia's Defence Ministry said it had taken the nearby village of Bilovody, implying a further advance. Ukrainian officials have said for weeks that Russian troops are trying to make inroads into the Sumy region, the main city of which lies less than 30 km from the border.