Black man dies after US cops kneel on neck; 'Always wanted to be in a bar fight' says cop

"I always wanted to be in a bar fight. Don't know if this counts," said a US police official on camera after pinning a Black man down on the ground and kneeling on his neck. The man later died at a hospital.

Ohio police released video of a black man, who died at a local hospital after repeatedly telling officers "I can't breathe" as they pinned him to the floor of a bar and handcuffed him, evoking memories of the killing of George Floyd in 2020, Reuters reported.

In body camera video released by the police department, officers are seen apprehending the man, identified as Frank Tyson (53), who was suspected of leaving the scene of a single-car accident on April 18.

The Canton Police Department was not immediately available for comment on the video, which was posted online by several local media outlets, or to confirm details about the incident, according to the Reuters report.

Officers are then seen entering the establishment, where they find Tyson standing at the bar. An altercation ensued as they attempted to grab his arms, and he repeatedly shouts "They are trying to kill me" and "call the sheriff."

Officers wrestled Tyson to the ground and handcuffed him. One of them is seen placing a knee on his back near his neck for about 30 seconds.

Tyson can be heard repeatedly saying, "I can't breathe. I can't... get off my neck," as an officer yells "Calm down" and "You're fine" before standing up.

The video next shows Tyson lying motionless, face down on the floor for about six minutes, while officers speak with bar patrons. The officers then check on him, who appears to be unresponsive. They can be heard saying, "Is he breathing?" and "Does he have a pulse?"

Eight minutes after the officers handcuffed Tyson, they remove the cuffs and begin CPR. Paramedics then arrive at the scene and take Tyson out of the bar on a stretcher and into a waiting ambulance, the video shows.

He later died at a local hospital, according to reports. The official cause of death has not been determined.

The incident is reminiscent of the George Floyd incident with Minneapolis police four years ago. A cellphone video of the incident, which went viral, unleashed a wave of protests worldwide against police brutality and racism.

It shows a white officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeling on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes as Floyd begs for his life, repeating "I can't breathe" before falling silent. Chauvin and three of his fellow officers was convicted of manslaughter and other crimes.

The officers involved in the Tyson incident were identified as Beau Schoenegge and Camden Burch, and both were placed on administrative leave.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (OCI) is investigating the incident.