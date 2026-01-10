'I don't think that's necessary': Trump dismisses idea of Maduro-like action against Putin

US President Donald Trump has dismissed the suggestion that the United States could mount a dramatic operation against Russian President Vladimir Putin similar to the recent raid in Caracas that ended with the capture of former Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro.

Asked about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s pointed comments on the matter, Trump replied, “I don’t think it’s going to be necessary. I think we’re going to have a - and always had - a great relationship with him.”

Trump made these remarks during a meeting with senior US oil and gas executives, where he also expressed frustration over the ongoing war in Ukraine. He described himself as “very disappointed” that the conflict had not ended, and added, “I settled eight wars. I thought this would be in the middle of the pack or maybe one of the easier ones.”

The situation in Ukraine remains complex, with President Putin subject to an International Criminal Court arrest warrant over alleged war crimes. Zelensky, reacting to Maduro’s recent detention, referred to him as a “dictator” and said, “the United States knows what to do next,” fuelling speculation about possible US actions towards Moscow.

Following Maduro’s removal from power, Venezuelan vice president Delcy Rodriguez assumed the presidency, condemning the US actions as a “serious, criminal, illegal and illegitimate attack.” Meanwhile, US diplomats have started exploratory talks in Caracas about resuming diplomatic relations.

Trump has urged American energy companies to invest in Venezuela, promising them “total security” under new arrangements and claiming US firms stand ready to invest up to $100 billion in the country’s oil industry.

The US raid that led to Maduro’s arrest has energised opposition groups and sparked protests in Caracas. Zelensky’s comment, “the United States knows what to do next,” has been interpreted as a call for similar action against other leaders.

Local reactions in Venezuela have been strong, with citizens gathering outside jails hoping for the release of political prisoners and protesting against US policies. Civil activist Josefina Castro stated, “We don’t have to give one little drop of oil to Trump after all that he has done to us,” and added, “Our Venezuelan brothers died in the attack, and that hurts.”

Reflecting on the human impact of the war in Ukraine, Trump said, “Last month, they lost 31,000 people. Many of them were Russian soldiers. The Russian economy is doing poorly. I think we are going to end up getting it settled. I wish we could have done it quicker because a lot of people are dying, mostly soldiers.”