‘Iran called to negotiate but we may have to act’: Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump said Iran called to negotiate but Washington might have to act because of what is already happening in the country. Trump told reporters aboard the Air Force One that a meeting is being set up.

“Yesterday Iran called to negotiate. Yesterday. The leaders of Iran called, they wanted to negotiate. I think they're tired of being beat up by the United States. Iran wants to negotiate, yes. We may meet with them – I mean a meeting is being set up – but we may have to act, because of what’s happening, before the meeting. But a meeting is being set up, Iran called, they want to negotiate,” said Trump.

Trump’s remarks come as over 500 people have been killed in Iran during the protests. US-based rights group HRANA has verified the deaths of 490 protesters and 48 security personnel. More than 10,600 individuals have been arrested in two weeks of unrest, representing the deadliest crackdown in Iran since 2022. Authorities have not released an official toll, and information has been limited due to an ongoing internet blackout since Thursday.

The protests began on December 28 in response to rising prices, later evolving into demonstrations against Iran's clerical establishment. Footage from social media has depicted large crowds marching in Tehran and scenes of chaos in Mashhad, with masked demonstrators and fires in the streets. In one recording, a participant described the crowd as having "no end nor beginning", reflecting the scale of the mobilisation.

Iranian state television broadcast images of dozens of body bags outside the Tehran coroner's office, attributing the casualties to "armed terrorists”. Authorities have called for three days of national mourning "in honour of martyrs killed in resistance against the United States and the Zionist regime", according to state media.

Iranian officials have accused the United States and Israel of orchestrating "terrorist actions" and organising a nationwide rally. This rhetoric has heightened tensions with Washington and Tel Aviv, with Iran warning of possible retaliation against foreign military assets if attacked.