‘Will work hard to earn every vote...’: Kamala Harris officially declares candidature for US Presidential Polls 2024

“Today, I signed the forms officially declaring my candidacy for President of the United States. I will work hard to earn every vote. And in November, our people-powered campaign will win,” Kamala Harris said in her post.

The upcoming US presidential election on November 5 will see Vice-President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee, following Joe Biden’s endorsement.

On July 26, former US President Barack Obama publicly endorsed Kamala Harris for the US presidential post after Joe Biden exited the race recently. Obama said he and former US First Lady Michelle Obama will do everything they can to make sure Harris wins the presidential election in November.

In a post on X, Barack Obama said, “Earlier this week, Michelle and I called our friend @KamalaHarris. We told her we think she’ll make a fantastic President of the United States, and that she has our full support. At this critical moment for our country, we’re going to do everything we can to make sure she wins in November. We hope you’ll join us.”

On July 24, actor and prominent Democratic fundraiser George Clooney publicly endorsed Harris for the US Presidential post.

While addressing the nation from the Oval Office earlier this week, US President Joe Biden thanked Kamala Harris, calling her a “great vice president”. “She’s experienced. She’s tough, and she’s capable. She’s been an incredible partner to me and a leader for our country. Now the choice is up to you, the American people,” Biden said.

Harris has got the support of Biden's political operation of more than 1,000 staffers and war chest that stood at nearly $96 million at the end of June. She added $81 million to that total in the first 24 hours after Biden’s endorsement, her campaign said — a presidential fundraising record — with contributions from more than 888,000 donors, AP reported.

The campaign also saw a surge of interest after Harris took over, with more than 28,000 new volunteers registered since the announcement — a rate more than 100 times an average day from the previous Biden reelection campaign, underscoring the enthusiasm behind Harris.

If elected, Harris would be the first woman and first person of South Asian descent to be president.