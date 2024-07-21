“Last week I took a bullet for democracy,” Donald Trump in his first campaign rally after  assassination attempt on life 

After surviving an assassination attempt, Republican presidential candidate and former US President, Donald Trump presented his first campaign rally on July 20 and rejected concerns that he is a threat to democracy, triumphantly telling a cheering crowd: “Last week, I took a bullet for democracy.”

“I’m not an extremist at all,” the former president said in his address to the rally in one of the swing states – Michigan – while dismissing his reported links to Project 2025, a shadow manifesto from figures close to him that has been characterised by opponents as an authoritarian, right-wing wish list.

He also mocked the rival Democratic Party, which is roiled by unprecedented pressure for President Joe Biden to abandon his re-election bid amid concerns over his age and fitness to serve, if reelected, until 2029.

“They have no idea who their candidate is. This guy goes and he gets the votes, and now they want to take it away. That’s democracy,” Trump told the crowd of 12,000 supporters.

In his fiery and often rambling speech, the Republican president nominee reiterated his hardline views of immigration and claims about migrant crime. He also praised foreign autocrats like China’s Xi Jinping, calling him “brilliant” for controlling “1.4 billion people with an iron fist”.

Trump recounted the moments after a gunman tried to kill him at a Pennsylvania rally, describing how bloodied and surrounded by Secret Service agents, he raised his fist and urged his supporters to “fight!”.

The Grand Rapids crowd chanted the word back at him multiple times, though some left the arena after 90 minutes.

The rally was significant, marking Trump’s roaring return to the stage a week after the assassination attempt. He wore a small, flesh-colored bandage over his right ear, which was grazed in the attack by a 20-year-old gunman that killed a bystander.

Security was reportedly tight inside the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan, despite questions over Secret Service lapses at the Pennsylvania rally, with few signs of increased law enforcement presence.

Biden’s ‘big decision’

Meanwhile, Biden loyalists defended the President amid growing calls for him to withdraw from the race. The 81-year-old and his team insist he is staying in the race, though reports suggest discussions about stepping aside have begun in his inner circle.

Speculation is rampant over who might replace him. As Vice-President, Harris is well-positioned to do so.

Senator Elizabeth Warren, a leading progressive who sought the presidential nomination in 2020, supported Harris on Saturday without abandoning Biden.

“Joe Biden is our nominee,” she said on MSNBC. “He has a really big decision to make. But what gives me a lot of hope right now is that if President Biden decides to step back, we have Vice-President Kamala Harris, who is ready to step up, to unite the party, to take on Donald Trump, and to win in November.”

Some Democrats worry that a late switch could create chaos and hurt the party at the polls.

Team Trump is energised after a series of fortunate events, including the failed assassination attempt, favorable court rulings, and Biden's poor debate performance last month.

Saturday's rally was Trump’s first campaign appearance with running mate JD Vance, a 39-year-old US senator from Ohio who could help win crucial swing states like Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

Vance warmed up the crowd with a jab at Harris.

“I did serve in the United States Marine Corps and build a business. What the hell have you done, other than collect a check?” he said of the former US senator and California attorney general.

Trump supporters began lining up in Grand Rapids on July 19, nearly a full day before the rally.

Edward Young, 64, attending his 81st Trump rally, wore a t-shirt with the now-iconic image of Trump pumping his fist immediately after being shot.

“They have turned him into a martyr and left him alive,” he said. “Now, he’s more powerful than ever.”