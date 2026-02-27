Laura Loomer attacks Tucker Carlson, says his nicotine patches Made-in-India

Activist and outside Trump adviser Laura Loomer has launched a fresh attack on conservative media personality Tucker Carlson, accusing him of hypocrisy over his criticism of India and Israel and calling for action against him by the White House.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Loomer wrote, “It’s so funny watching @TuckerCarlson attack India the same way he’s attacking Israel to simp for Muslims. How long before he interviews jihadist leaders in Pakistan? Tucker hates India so much, he manufactures his @alppouch nicotine patches… IN INDIA! Tucker is a FRAUD!”

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It’s so funny watching @TuckerCarlson attack India the same way he’s attacking Israel to simp for Muslims.



How long before he interviews jihadist leaders in Pakistan?



Tucker hates India so much, he manufactures his @alppouch nicotine patches… IN INDIA! 😅



Tucker is a FRAUD! https://t.co/8R3MlcA5t8 pic.twitter.com/V6dzCLO48k — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) February 27, 2026

In another post, she added, “Tucker has now expanded his campaign against Israel into an attack on India because gasp, @narendramodi visited Israel like many world leaders do to meet with the Knesset. Tucker’s new talking point is that Israel and India = bad But the Arab nations = Good.” Her remarks referenced Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his diplomatic outreach to Israel.

Loomer, who has been engaged in an ongoing feud with the former Fox News host over his views on Israel, is now calling on President Donald Trump and his administration to take a stand against Carlson.

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“Everybody needs to be pressuring the White House to issue a statement condemning Tucker Carlson this week,” Loomer wrote on X on Monday. “His efforts to derail the GOP and his nonstop sabotage of President Trump must end.”

She also alleged that Carlson, who has opposed US-backed efforts to battle with Iran, is effectively lobbying for the country. Loomer urged the attorney general to require Carlson to register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), which mandates individuals acting on behalf of foreign entities to disclose their activities.

Carlson has not publicly responded to Loomer’s latest accusations.