‘Manufactured crisis’: California Governor says they will sue Donald Trump over National Guard deployment in LA

California Governor Gavin Newsom has criticised US President Donald Trump’s decision to deploy National Guard troops to the streets of Los Angeles. Protests have erupted in Los Angeles over Trump’s immigration enforcement.

“NEW: We are suing Donald Trump. This is a manufactured crisis. He is creating fear and terror to take over a state militia and violate the U.S. constitution. The illegal order he signed could allow him to send the military into ANY STATE HE WISHES. Every governor -- red or blue -- should reject this outrageous overreach. There’s a lot of hyperbole out there. This isn’t that. This is an unmistakable step toward authoritarianism that threatens the foundation of our republic. We cannot let it stand,” he said in a post.

Newsom had requested Trump to withdraw its order to deploy 2,000 National Guard troops in Los Angeles and called it unlawful. In an interview with MSNBC too, the California Governor said he planned to sue the administration over the deployment, adding that Trump has created the conditions around the protests.

Trump had also rebuked Newsom and Mayor Karen Bass “for the absolutely horrible job that they have done” in a social media post.

Police Chief Jim McDonnell told a media briefing on Sunday night that the protests were getting out of control. Asked if the National Guard was needed, McDonnell said police would not "go to that right away," but added, "Looking at the violence tonight, I think we've got to make a reassessment."

Meanwhile, National Guard troops guarded federal government buildings as police and protesters clashed in separate demonstrations over federal immigration raids in Los Angeles. Los Angeles police declared several rallies to be unlawful assemblies, accusing some protesters of throwing concrete projectiles, bottles and other items at police. Video footage showed several self-driving cars from Alphabet's Waymo set ablaze on a downtown street on Sunday evening. Police officers on horseback attempted to control the crowds.

The White House disputed Newsom's characterisation, saying in a statement, "Everyone saw the chaos, violence and lawlessness." "If we see danger to our country and to our citizens, it will be very, very strong in terms of law and order," Trump said. The FBI offered a $50,000 reward for information on a suspect accused of throwing rocks at police vehicles in Paramount, injuring a federal officer.