‘A once great American city…’: Trump deploys National Guard troops to Los Angeles amid unrest

US President Donald Trump has deployed California National Guard troops to the city of Los Angeles embroiled in protests over the US administration’s immigration enforcement. Trump lamented that the “once great American city” has been “invaded and occupied by illegal aliens and criminals”. He said violent insurrectionist groups are swarming and attacking federal agents.

The deployment of the national guards comes after the Los Angeles police declared several rallies to be “unlawful assemblies”, and also added that some protesters threw concrete, bottles and other objects at police. Videos of several Waymo self-driving cars up in a blaze on a downtown street have gone viral.

“A once great American City, Los Angeles, has been invaded and occupied by Illegal Aliens and Criminals. Now violent, insurrectionist mobs are swarming and attacking our Federal Agents to try and stop our deportation operations — But these lawless riots only strengthen our resolve. I am directing Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, and Attorney General Pam Bondi, in coordination with all other relevant Departments and Agencies, to take all such action necessary to liberate Los Angeles from the Migrant Invasion, and put an end to these Migrant riots. Order will be restored, the Illegals will be expelled, and Los Angeles will be set free. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” said Trump on Truth Social.

Protests have erupted across Los Angeles in response to the National Guard's presence and broader immigration enforcement measures. Demonstrators clashed with police, leading to multiple arrests. A group temporarily blocked a major freeway, chanting "shame on you" at law enforcement officers. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that "arrests are being initiated."

In another post, Trump rebuked Governor Gavin Newscum and Mayor Karen Bass “for the absolutely horrible job that they have done”. In yet another, he said, “Paid insurrectionists”.

The deployment of the National Guard is justified by Trump under Title 10 of the US Code, which grants federal deployment powers amid a "rebellion or danger of a rebellion against the authority of the Government of the United States." However, it remains unclear whether Trump can bypass the need for state governor approval, in this case, California Governor Gavin Newsom.

Governor Newsom has strongly opposed the deployment, labeling it unlawful and an infringement on California's state sovereignty. "These are the acts of a dictator, not a President," Newsom argued, asserting that the deployment is an attempt to manufacture a crisis. The White House countered, stating that "everyone saw the chaos, violence and lawlessness" at recent protests in Los Angeles.

Mayor Karen Bass of Los Angeles criticized the federal government's actions, stating, "I don't want people to fall into the chaos that I believe is being created by the administration completely unnecessarily." Despite acknowledging the need to maintain public order, Bass condemned the deployment's escalatory effect on tensions.