Mass Shooting in US state of Ohio's Akron leaves one dead, 24 injured

A mass shooting that occurred early on Sunday in the US state of Ohio left at least one person dead and at least 24 wounded, according to sources. The shooting took place in the city of Akron.

Mayor Shammas Malik and Police Chief Brian Harding of Akron have issued a plea to the public for any information regarding the mass shooting in the city.

Expressing his deep concern over the large number of victims, Mayor Malik vowed that those responsible for the violence would face the full force of the law.

"This was a tragic incident which impacts our entire community," Mayor Malik emphasised. "The sheer number of victims is shocking and disconcerting. I want to be very clear: Anyone who was involved in last night’s shooting will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law."

The deceased victim, a 27-year-old man, has not been publicly identified yet. Chief Harding disclosed that the wounded individuals ranged in age from 19 to 43, with two victims in critical condition while others sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to Akron police Capt. Michael Miller.

Revealing the deadly scene at the outdoor party where the shooting occurred, Chief Harding disclosed that two handguns and over 35 bullet shell casings were recovered by investigators. The chaotic aftermath led to multiple gunshot victims being rushed to local hospitals, as reported by emergency dispatchers in the immediate aftermath of the incident.

According to an anonymous eyewitness present at the street party before the shooting, the atmosphere was festive, with hundreds of attendees clad in white T-shirts and "women on top of vehicles dancing," as per accounts provided to WEWS-TV.