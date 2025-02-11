'Misguided crusade, jeopardises India relationship': 6 US lawmakers slam Adani indictment, write to US Attorney General

As many as six US Congressmen have come out against "questionable" decisions made by the US Department of Justice (DoJ) on the indictment against the Adani Group in an alleged bribery scam worth over Rs 2,100 crore.

The lawmakers, namely Lance Gooden, Pat Fallon, Mike Haridopolos, Brandon Gill, William R Timmons and Brian Babin, in a letter dated February 10, wrote to Pamela Bondi, the newly appointed Attorney General of the United States, against the previous Joe Biden administration's decision that "jeopardises the relationship with close ally India".

"Some of these decisions involved selectively pursuing and abandoning cases, often acting against America's interests at home and abroad, jeopardising relationships with close allies like India," the Congressmen said in the joint letter. "This historical partnership and continuous dialogue between friends, however, was put at risk due to some unwise decisions by the Biden administration," they said.

India, they said, has been an important ally of the US for decades. This relationship has flourished beyond politics, trade, and economics by evolving into a continuous socio-cultural exchange between the world's two largest democracies.

"One such decision involves a questionable pursuit of a case against the Adani group, an Indian company whose executives are situated in India. This case rests on the allegation that preparations were made by members of this company in India to bribe Indian officials, also exclusively located in India.”

"Instead of deferring the case to the appropriate Indian authorities, the Biden DOJ decided to push forward and indict the company's executives without any real injury to US interests being present," they wrote.

Following the indictment in November last year, Adani was charged by US prosecutors for allegedly being part of a scheme to pay over USD 250 million (about Rs 2,100 crore) bribe to Indian officials in exchange of favourable terms for solar power contracts. The prosecutors had alleged that the bribery information was concealed from the US banks and investors from whom the Adani group raised billions of dollars for the project.

According to the country's law, the US can pursue foreign corruption allegations if they involve certain links to American investors or markets.

The Adani group, however, has denied the charges.

The Congressmen said there was no compelling reason to pursue a case in a manner that could complicate relations with an ally like India unless some external factors were at play. "This misguided crusade came at the risk of harming our relationship with a strategic geopolitical partner like India immediately preceding President Trump's return to the Oval Office.

"Considering President Trump's commitment to revive America's economic prosperity, our economic relationship with valuable partners from India and abroad works as an important factor in achieving that goal," they said.

America and India share a sense of mutual respect and appreciation, a sentiment emulated by President Trump and Prime Minister Modi. "President Trump has always recognized the true potential of a strong and beneficial relationship between two economic and military superpowers like the US and India," they wrote in a two-page letter.

He has diligently worked with the Modi government to forge a strong relationship between our two great nations. Prime Minister Modi has reciprocated these efforts by proving India to be a valuable ally of America in the Asia-Pacific region, especially against the growing threat from China, according to the letter.

"Conversely, politically motivated decisions by agencies steered by left-wing megadonors could quickly erode years of hard work and diplomacy forged by our leaders. A fallout in relations not only harms our longstanding partnership with a key ally but greatly benefits adversaries like China in their goal to eliminate the American economy and achieve total global economic control through their Belt and Road Initiative (BRI)," they said.

This "selective pursuit" by the Biden DoJ, despite knowing the possible outcomes of such a "reckless decision", requires a second look, they said. "We request you investigate the Biden DOJ's conduct and would appreciate you sharing with us all records pertaining to this case, for a coordinated effort in uncovering the truth," they said.



