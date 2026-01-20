Davos 2026: 'There can be no going back,' Donald Trump repeats Greenland claim

Ahead of his appearance at the World Economic Forum (WEF) summit in Davos, US President Donald Trump reiterated his pursuit of Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark. He said in a post on Truth Social that he had a "very good" telephone call with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on the issue.

Advertisement

Related Articles

"I agreed to a meeting of the various parties in Davos, Switzerland. As I expressed to everyone, very plainly, Greenland is imperative for National and World Security. There can be no going back — On that, everyone agrees!"

He further said that the US is the most powerful country in the world by far. "Much of the reason for this is a rebuilding of our Military during my First Term, which rebuilding continues at an even more expedited pace. We are the only POWER that can ensure PEACE throughout the World — And it is done, quite simply, through STRENGTH!"

Speaking to reporters on Monday, he said that Denmark has not been able to do anything to get the "Russian threat" away from the island.

Advertisement

"NATO has been telling Denmark, for 20 years, that 'you have to get the Russian threat away from Greenland.' "Unfortunately, Denmark has been unable to do anything about it," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

The president further accused Europe of sidelining warnings from NATO regarding Russian and Chinese influence on Greenland for over 2 decades. Donald Trump has repeatedly insisted that he would not settle for anything less than ownership of the territory.

Leaders of Denmark and Greenland have insisted that the island is not for sale and does not want to be a part of the US. Previously, Trump said that Denmark lacks defensive capability.

"We have to have it. They have to have this done," he said in Florida on Monday. Moreover, he linked his claims on Greenland to not being awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in a letter to Norwegian PM Jonas Gahr Store.

Advertisement

In a shocker, he said that he is "no longer obligated to think of peace" after he was snubbed for the Peace Prize in 2025.

“Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace,” Trump said in the letter.

“Denmark cannot protect that land from Russia or China, and why do they have a ‘right of ownership’ anyway? There are no written documents, it’s only that a boat landed there hundreds of years ago, but we had boats landing there, also,” he further said.