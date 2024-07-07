‘Only Lord Almighty would prompt...’: Joe Biden dismisses all calls to end re-election bid after debate debacle 

President Joe Biden has firmly dismissed calls to end his re-election bid following concerns about his debate performance and questions regarding his mental fitness.

In an interview with ABC News, Biden refused to commit to an independent medical exam to address these concerns, asserting his stamina and readiness for another term. He brushed off suggestions that he trails Donald Trump in the polls, stating that he had not directly heard discussions among senior Democrats about asking him to step aside, and declared only the “Lord Almighty” would prompt him to even consider ending his bid.

Despite unveiling a new stump speech and intensifying attacks on Trump, recent polls indicate Biden losing ground, with some showing him trailing by as much as 6 percentage points.

A significant majority of voters, 74 percent, reportedly believe he is too old for the presidency, reflecting broader doubts about his candidacy.

Criticism has mounted within Democratic circles, with one anonymous donor calling Biden’s campaign delusional and selfish for continuing despite these challenges.

Former Obama adviser David Axelrod echoed these sentiments, criticising Biden for being out of touch with public concerns.

Biden attributed his lacklustre debate performance to a recent illness, describing it as a “rough spell” without indicating any serious health issues.

Despite concerns raised by Democratic governors and donors in private discussions, Biden remains resolute, asserting he is not considering withdrawing from the race. He defended his candidacy as reflective of the will of Democratic primary voters and plans to intensify his campaign efforts with more events scheduled in battleground states.

As Biden prepares for a NATO summit and faces increasing pressure to demonstrate his ability to lead effectively, the coming weeks will be crucial in determining the trajectory of his re-election bid amidst growing skepticism within his own party.