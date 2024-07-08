POTUS Joe Biden sits in trance at a church event, netizens say 'He's unfit to serve'

US President Joe Biden recently sat in a trance during a church event, a moment that has drawn significant attention. This incident follows growing calls for him to end his re-election bid after a challenging performance in a June 27 debate with Republican Donald Trump. Despite these calls, Biden dismissed them as "nonsense" in a fundraising email and affirmed his intention to remain in the race.

However, during the event, he received a warm welcome and focused on themes of hope, unity, and his administration’s achievements for Black Americans. His supporters praised his experience and expressed confidence in his leadership.

After a video from the event went viral on X (formerly Twitter), social media users expressed their concerns about Biden once more.

“Can't even figure out whether or not he should stand up. He has the nuclear codes? Even a Democrat must see an issue here,” one user commented. “He has dementia and palsy. He’s unfit to serve,” another user claimed. “He's totally lost,” one user said, while another wrote, “It's amazing that they continue the deception.”

PASTOR: "Let us stand together!"



BIDEN: *nervously glances at handlers* pic.twitter.com/twC5FsmpxK — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 7, 2024

At 81, Biden has faced concerns about his age and ability to serve another term. Amidst the controversy, some Democrats have suggested Vice President Kamala Harris as a strong candidate if Biden were to step aside, believing she could perform well in the upcoming November 5 election.

Biden has faced scrutiny for several instances where he appeared to freeze or lose track of events. In March 2023, during a public address, Biden lost his train of thought mid-speech and struggled to complete his sentence, prompting further questions about his mental acuity. At a White House event in October 2022, Biden appeared to wander off and seemed momentarily confused about where he was supposed to go, requiring guidance from staff members. During a press conference in September 2021, Biden paused for an extended period and seemed to struggle with his response to a question, which led to concerns about his cognitive abilities.

These instances, combined with his recent performance at the June 27 debate, have fueled calls for him to reconsider his re-election bid, despite his firm dismissal of such suggestions.