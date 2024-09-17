'Reduces grown men to tears...': Meghan Markle called 'dictator in high heels' in explosive report

Meghan Markle is under scrutiny after a new report from The Hollywood Reporter alleged troubling behavior towards her staff.

The Duchess of Sussex, according to the report, terrifies her employees, with one insider describing her as a “dictator in high heels” who has reduced “grown men to tears.”

Related Articles

This damning exposé comes as Prince Harry prepares to celebrate his 40th birthday, potentially overshadowing the occasion with fresh controversy.

According to sources cited in the report, Markle’s leadership style has led to high staff turnover, with former employees painting a bleak picture of life behind the scenes.

“Everyone’s terrified of Meghan,” one source close to the couple claimed. “She belittles people, she doesn’t take advice. They’re both poor decision-makers, they change their minds frequently. Harry is a very, very charming person — no airs at all — but he’s very much an enabler. And she’s just terrible.”

The couple has faced ongoing staffing issues since stepping away from their royal duties. In 2021, Markle’s top aide and private secretary left her position, and more recently, their chief of staff resigned after just three months in the role. The Hollywood Reporter article sheds light on the challenges the Sussexes have faced in retaining staff, further cementing rumors of turmoil within their inner circle.

This isn’t the first time Meghan Markle has faced accusations regarding her behavior toward staff. Back in 2018, Buckingham Palace launched an investigation into claims of bullying made by two royal aides. While the Palace never released the findings, Markle dismissed the accusations as a “calculated smear campaign.”

Adding to the tension, royal expert Kinsey Schofield recently claimed that Markle regrets certain aspects of her and Prince Harry’s dramatic exit from royal life in 2020. “Meghan does regret certain statements that she made,” Schofield told Fox News. “They weren’t received in the way that she had expected and several of her comments have backfired.”

As Prince Harry turns 40 this weekend, the report could put a damper on the celebrations. Harry is set to receive an $8.5 million inheritance from his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, which was part of a $90 million trust fund established for the royal family. While the couple continues to face public scrutiny, the latest allegations add to the growing list of controversies that have surrounded them since leaving royal life.