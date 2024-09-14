'Choose lesser of the two evils': Pope Francis tells voters Kamala Harris and Donald Trump ‘both against life’

Pope Francis has urged American Catholics to consider the "lesser evil" when choosing between the two major US presidential candidates in the upcoming election. Speaking during a news conference at the end of his tour through Southeast Asia, the Pope described both candidates as "against life," without naming them directly.

He criticized the rejection of migrants, referring to it as a "grave" sin, and compared Kamala Harris's pro-abortion stance to "assassination." The Pope emphasized that both positions—expelling migrants or supporting abortion—go against the value of life.

While making it clear that he wouldn't be voting in the US election, Francis encouraged Americans to cast their ballots, stating, "Not voting is ugly. You must vote." He left the decision up to voters’ consciences, asking them to reflect on which candidate represents the lesser evil.

This is not the first time Pope Francis has weighed in on US politics. In 2016, he criticized Trump’s anti-immigrant language, saying, "Expelling migrants is mean." Trump has maintained his hardline stance on immigration, recently vowing to deport millions if re-elected. Harris, meanwhile, continues to advocate for expanded access to abortion rights following the 2022 overturning of Roe v. Wade.

The Pope’s comments come just days after Trump and Harris faced off in a debate, with another one scheduled ahead of election day—though Trump has said he would not participate in the next debate.