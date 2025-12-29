'Security deal 95% done': Trump, Zelenskyy signal progress on peace plan, Donbas remains unresolved

Talks aimed at shaping a security framework for Ukraine moved closer to a potential breakthrough after nearly three hours of closed-door discussions between Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, though sharp differences over territory in eastern Ukraine remain unresolved.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, Trump said security guarantees for Ukraine were “close to 95 per cent” complete, but cautioned that key territorial issues, particularly in the east, still stood in the way of a final agreement.

Advertisement

“We discussed a lot of points. I do think we're getting a lot closer, maybe very close,” Trump said, adding that there was no deadline for concluding the process.

The talks ended without a formal agreement, but both leaders signalled that negotiations were entering a decisive phase.

20-point peace plan near agreement

Zelenskyy thanked Trump for hosting the discussions and said the two sides had covered all elements of a proposed peace framework. He said a 20-point peace plan was now 90 per cent agreed, while US-Ukraine security guarantees, a central demand from Kyiv, were fully settled.

“Security guarantees are the key milestone in achieving lasting peace,” Zelenskyy said.

He added that Ukrainian and European delegations would continue technical-level work on the remaining issues and were expected to meet in the coming weeks to “finalise all discussed matters”. Zelenskyy said Trump would host further talks in Washington in January.

Advertisement

Trump reiterated that the guarantees were “close to 95 per cent” complete, before adding: “I don't like to say percentages.” Despite the caution, he indicated that security arrangements were largely settled and no longer the main obstacle to a deal.

Donbas remains sticking point

One of the unresolved issues centres on eastern Ukraine, particularly the Donbas region. Asked whether an agreement had been reached on establishing a free trade zone there, Trump said the issue was still open.

“It's unresolved, but it's getting a lot closer,” he said.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine’s position on the region remained unchanged. “We respect the land we control,” he said, adding that Kyiv’s stance on Donbas was “very clear” and that “we have a different position to Russia”.

Advertisement

Trump: war could be resolved in weeks

Asked how long it could take to end the war, Trump said the conflict could be resolved in “a few weeks”, while acknowledging that success was not guaranteed.

“In a few weeks we will know one way or the other,” he said, adding that he could eventually see the US, Ukraine and Russia sitting down together for talks at the appropriate time.

Hours before meeting Zelenskyy, Trump said he had spoken with Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to Trump, Putin “wants to see it happen” but has not agreed to a ceasefire because he does not want to pause fighting only to resume later.

Trump said he remained open to visiting Ukraine but would prefer to secure a deal first. He also said he had offered to address the Ukrainian parliament if Zelenskyy believed it would help advance the process.