'She can go to hell': JD Vance criticises Kamala Harris over 'chaotic' US exit from Afghanistan 

In a recent interview, Republican vice presidential candidate Senator JD Vance sharply criticized Vice President Kamala Harris, asserting that she "can go to hell" in response to her comments about former President Donald Trump's attendance at a ceremony honouring 13 US service members who lost their lives during the tumultuous withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Vance's remarks came after reports of an "altercation" at Arlington National Cemetery, where Trump paid his respects at Section 60, the resting place for veterans from post-9/11 conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan. The dispute reportedly revolved around whether Trump's campaign photographer had received proper permission to attend the ceremony.

Dismissing the incident, Vance told CBS News, "The altercation at Arlington Cemetery is the media creating a story where I really don't think there is one." He emphasised that there was "verifiable evidence" supporting the presence of the campaign's photographer.

Vance then moved to accuse Harris of negligence regarding the US withdrawal from Afghanistan following the Taliban's rapid advance and the fall of Kabul. "Three years ago, 13 brave, innocent Americans died, and they died because Kamala Harris refused to do her job, and there hasn't been a single investigation or a single firing," Vance stated.

He labelled the Vice President as "disgraceful," claiming that she is "so asleep at the wheel" that she has neglected to pursue accountability for the events surrounding the withdrawal.

In contrast, Harris issued a statement honouring the fallen service members, asserting her commitment to "fulfil our sacred obligation to care for our troops and their families." She defended President Biden's decision to conclude the lengthy conflict, noting that investigations surrounding the withdrawal were thorough.

The reported confrontation between Trump's aides and an Arlington official was described by the Biden campaign as "pretty sad," yet "not surprising coming from the Trump team."

Additionally, both the Biden administration and Congress have investigated the circumstances surrounding the chaotic withdrawal, with reports indicating that the Trump administration is partly to blame for the challenges faced during the process.

